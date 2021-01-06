 Sununu To Again Nominate MacDonald for Chief Justice Position | New Hampshire Public Radio

Sununu To Again Nominate MacDonald for Chief Justice Position

By 34 minutes ago

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald (File Photo)
Credit Jack Rodolico/NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that he will re-nominate Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to serve as the next Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court.

MacDonald was previously nominated for the job by Sununu in 2019, but Democrats who controlled the majority on the Executive Council at that time blocked his appointment, citing concerns about his previous work in Republican politics, his position on abortion rights, and his lack of judicial experience.

Sununu has left the chief justice seat vacant since then, declining to bring forward another nominee.

In November’s elections, Republicans won a 4-1 majority on the Executive Council, making MacDonald’s nomination much more likely this time.

"Gordon has served this State with distinction as Attorney General for the last four years, and I am honored to nominate him to lead our State's highest court," Sununu said in a statement. "From suing polluters to leading the fight against Massachusetts’ unconstitutional taxation of our citizens in the United States Supreme Court, Gordon has never been afraid to take the action that he believes is right, even when that course may not be the easiest. Our Department of Justice has continued to thrive under Gordon’s leadership and I am confident that, if confirmed, Gordon will lead our Judicial Branch with distinction.”

If confirmed, MacDonald will take a seat left vacant by the retirement of former Chief Justice Robert Lynn, who was elected to the New Hampshire House of Representatives in November. 

“I am grateful to Governor Sununu for the confidence he has placed in me and for the prospective opportunity to serve the people of New Hampshire in this extraordinarily important role,” said MacDonald in a statement.

MacDonald previously worked in private legal practice, and served as chief of staff for former Republican U.S. Senator Gordon Humphrey.

Tags: 
Gordon MacDonald
NH Supreme Court
Executive Council
judicial branch
NH Politics

Related Content

Executive Council Votes Down Sununu's Nominee for N.H. Supreme Court Chief Justice

By Jul 10, 2019
Jack Rodolico / NHPR

The Executive Council voted 3-2 this morning to reject Gov. Chris Sununu's nomination of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to be the next chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

It was a party-line vote. Democrats Andru Volinsky, Deb Pignatelli, and Mike Cryans cast votes against confirmation.

Judicial Nominees Remain A Touchy Subject After Rejection Of Sununu's Supreme Court Pick

By Aug 28, 2019
NHPR Staff

It's been seven weeks since the Executive Council voted on party lines to reject Governor Sununu's nomination of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to be Chief Justice of New Hampshire's Supreme Court. And councilors say Governor Sununu hasn't indicated his plan to fill the vacancy to lead what is now a four member court.

Portion Of N.H. DOJ Funding Request Denied, Setting Off Partisan Fight

By Jan 10, 2020
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Democrats on the state’s Fiscal Committee rejected a portion of a Department of Justice funding request, saying they didn’t want additional state money going toward lawsuits defending bills they opposed.

The Attorney General requested an additional $1.2 million in funding pay for ongoing litigation, including prosecuting criminal cases and defending two controversial election-related bills passed in previous sessions by Republicans. 