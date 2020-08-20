Live From Home: Navigating Back-To-School As A Family

In the third of our four-part series, "The Exchange: Live From Home," we talk with two New Hampshire authors on parenting and education, and an infectious disease specialist, about the triumphs and challenges of back-to-school season as a family. Listen to the audio below, and check back shortly for a video of the event.
Air date: Thursday, August 20, 2020.
GUESTS:
- KJ Dell'Antonia - Writer, former editor of the Motherlode blog at the New York Times, and author of the book How To Be A Happier Parent. Her new novel is called The Chicken Sisters.
- Jessica Lahey - Writer, and author of The Gift Of Failure. She writes about education and parenting, and recently authored a back-to-school guide for the Washington Post with her husband, Dr. Tim Lahey.
- Dr. Tim Lahey - Epidemiologist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, and co-author of "Back to school in a pandemic: A guide to all the factors keeping parents and educators up at night," with Jessica Lahey.