Live From Home: Navigating Back-To-School As A Family

By The Exchange 26 minutes ago

Credit Sara Plourde for NHPR

In the third of our four-part series, "The Exchange: Live From Home," we talk with two New Hampshire authors on parenting and education, and an infectious disease specialist, about the triumphs and challenges of back-to-school season as a family. Listen to the audio below, and check back shortly for a video of the event. 

Air date: Thursday, August 20, 2020. 

GUESTS:

A checklist for back-to-school risk management, part of the article by the Laheys published by the Washington Post, ""Back to school in a pandemic: A guide to all the factors keeping parents and educators up at night."

