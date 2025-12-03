© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Portsmouth eyes potential for green burials with cemetery space limited

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jeff McMenemy - Portsmouth Herald
Published December 3, 2025 at 10:36 AM EST
Point of Graves, the oldest burying ground in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was established in 1671. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Portsmouth City Council recently asked for a report on the potential to allow green burials in the city.

City Councilors Andrew Bagley and Kate Cook made the successful motion to “request a report back from city staff and the Cemetery Committee regarding the feasibility and practicability of providing green burials as an option in Portsmouth.”

Bagley, during a recent council meeting, described green burials as “an old burial practice that is kind of being brought back again.”

“It’s much more environmentally friendly than pretty much all other options, including cremation,” Bagley said. “I think it meets all of the city’s goals from a sustainability land usage and cost perspective, and I am looking forward to the report back.”

Continue reading at Seacoastonline.com.

North Cemetery off Maplewood Avenue in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, April 29, 2022. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
