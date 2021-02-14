 Lawsuit Aims To Block New N.H. Landfill Permits Under Outdated Trash Plan | New Hampshire Public Radio

Lawsuit Aims To Block New N.H. Landfill Permits Under Outdated Trash Plan

By 8 hours ago

A recent expansion is seen under construction at Casella's Bethlehem landfill.
Credit Sargent Corporation

New Hampshire is facing a lawsuit for permitting landfill expansions without having an updated plan for reducing solid waste.

The suit, filed Thursday in Merrimack Superior Court, comes from the Conservation Law Foundation. 

CLF's state director Tom Irwin has contested several landfill projects in the state in recent years. He said they’ve all been in violation of state statute, which requires the Department of Environmental Services, or DES, to update its solid waste plan every six years.

“DES has been operating with a state solid waste plan that was published in 2003 and expired in 2009,” Irwin said. “Our lawsuit is designed to require DES to come into compliance with the law, start planning in ways that will allow New Hampshire to begin reducing the amount of waste it throws away, and move New Hampshire away from its current overreliance on landfills.”

Irwin said that plan, which requires substantial public input, should include the state’s standing goal of reducing waste by 40% and its solid waste hierarchy, which lists landfilling as the least preferred option, after recycling and composting, reuse and reduction of waste at its source.

Irwin and CLF are involved in litigation over expansions at Waste Management’s Turnkey Landfill in Rochester and Casella’s North Country Environmental Services dump in Bethlehem.

But he said the biggest concern in this broader suit is the new North Country landfill Casella is proposing in Dalton. The project is in its early permitting stages but has drawn staunch local opposition. It would have the capacity to operate for close to 40 years, sited near a state park.

“It makes no sense for DES to be making major decisions like issuing permits for a landfill of this scale, that will have wide-ranging ramifications for the state for decades to come… without a state solid waste management plan that is updated and complies with the law,” Irwin said.

He said that updated plan should suggest policy changes that would encourage composting and recycling and reduce single-use plastics. Plastic is produced from fossil fuels, and landfills themselves are also a key contributor to the greenhouse gases that drive climate change.

The cover of the state's most recent solid waste management plan, issued in 2003, shows the Concord landfill before and after its closure with a view of the New Hampshire State House.
Credit NHDES

Get NHPR's latest environmental reporting delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our newsletter today.

Irwin also wants the state to deter out-of-state waste from entering New Hampshire landfills. Trash from elsewhere in New England makes up about 30% of what’s dumped in Bethlehem and it's more than half at the Rochester facility.

Landfill opponents have suggested that the state wouldn’t need to expand these facilities or allow the Dalton project to accommodate New Hampshire trash alone.

“I would suggest that New Hampshire is actually harming the region as a whole by continuously creating landfill capacity that other states can make use of,” Irwin said. “If we aren’t continuously expanding our disposal capacity, it forces the issue.”

Jon Swan, a lead critic of the Dalton proposal, said in an email that the lawsuit shows the state “has abdicated responsibility for solid waste planning.”

“This should serve as a wake up call to state officials as our precious natural resources and environment, so vital to the state tourism industry and economy, come under threat from further exploitation by an out of state corporation,” he said, referring to Vermont-based Casella.

The CLF suit seeks declaratory judgments that New Hampshire is violating its laws until it publishes a new solid waste management plan, as well as an injunction against further landfill permits of any kind until that time.  

Irwin said they've asked for an expedited hearing to block permitting activity on the Dalton project. A hearing on a preliminary injunction is scheduled for Feb. 23. DES did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit. 

Tags: 
Trash & Landfills
casella
Department of Environmental Services
Conservation Law Foundation
solid waste
Climate Change

Related Content

Lebanon Landfill's 11-Family Compost Pilot Diverts One Ton Of Food Scraps

By Jul 17, 2020
Daniela Allee / NHPR

Earlier this year, the city of Lebanon gave a small group of residents the chance to bring not their trash and recyclables to the local landfill, but their compost too.

It makes Lebanon one of a few cities in the state helping residents reduce food waste, which is a major contributor to climate change.


Proposals to Halt Private Landfill Construction in N.H. Get Heated Hearings

By Feb 27, 2020
Sargent Corporation

House lawmakers heard sharply divided testimony Thursday on plans to limit the development of private landfills in the state.

As N.H. Continues COVID Ban On Reusable Bags, Some Say Politics Is Trumping Science

By Jul 21, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Massachusetts recently announced that it was ending its pandemic moratorium on reusable shopping bags, saying towns could go back to reinforcing their bans on single-use plastic bags. 

Meanwhile, New Hampshire and many other states are still not letting shoppers bring their reusable bags to stores. But is that actually helping to slow the spread of coronavirus?


How ‘Wish-cycling’ And Other Practices Are Contributing to N.H.’s Landfill Problems

By The Exchange Nov 14, 2019
Daniela Allee for NHPR

Even after decades of the mantra, “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” too much of New Hampshire’s trash ends up in what should be considered the last resort for solid waste: landfills.  

“You're putting stuff into the ground in perpetuity. You're not able to realize the full potential of those materials that could be reused,” said Michael Nork, environmental analyst at the solid waste management bureau of the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, on The Exchange. 