An environmental group is pushing back after a court tossed out its lawsuit alleging New Hampshire is breaking its own laws by permitting new landfill…
New runoff controls are coming to Great Bay after three adjacent cities reached an agreement with the Conservation Law Foundation to avert an appeal of a…
New Hampshire is facing a lawsuit for permitting landfill expansions without having an updated plan for reducing solid waste.The suit, filed Thursday in…
Advocates are challenging the state’s approval of a plan to expand the North Country’s largest private landfill, in Bethlehem.New Hampshire gave…
A new federal water permit is out for a state fish hatchery in New Durham that's accused, in a federal lawsuit, of polluting waters that feed into Lake…
Environmental groups want federal regulators to reconsider a new water discharge permit for New England’s largest coal-fired power plant – Merrimack…
A new federal permit for New Hampshire's largest coal-fired power plant will not require the installation of cooling towers, which advocates say are vital…
State legislators in the coming session will consider making the state's new lead testing standards for schools and daycares more strict.The current rule…
UPDATE: The draft permit was issued Dec. 31 and is open for public comment until Feb. 14, 2020. Click here for details. Original story continues below: A…
Opponents of a new Eversource transmission line on the Seacoast are asking the state Supreme Court to review the project, even as construction gets…