Legal battle continues between Casella, opponents of proposed Dalton landfill

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

With most of the legislative session’s landfill bills dead in the State House, a legal battle continues between Vermont-based Casella Waste Management and opponents of its efforts to build a new landfill in northern New Hampshire, with each appealing the same state decision for different reasons.

Granite State Landfill LLC, a subsidiary of Casella, sued the state in April in Merrimack County Superior Court after regulators denied a permit for a 180-acre landfill next to Forest Lake State Park in Dalton that has drawn opposition since 2018. The North Country Alliance for Balanced Change (NCABC) appealed the same denial, arguing it wasn’t strong enough.

The state cited two main problems with the permit request in its April denial for “dormancy”: failure to show compliance with new siting rules that took effect in December 2024, and lack of proper documentation showing legal rights to use the proposed properties.

Casella argues regulators don’t have authority to deny permits based on timing rules. The company calls the state’s dormancy rules “ultra vires” — meaning they exceed regulatory authority. Casella wants a declaration that would let the permitting process resume.

The denial was also issued without prejudice, it said in a June 30 filing, so “GSL can resubmit an application at any time,” though the company called this “expensive, wasteful, and time-consuming.” This is GSL’s second attempt to site the landfill in Dalton. The company filed applications around 2020 but withdrew them all except a driveway permit, then refiled in 2023.

NCABC is now trying to intervene in Casella’s lawsuit challenging the dormancy rules. Casella objected, saying opponents lack legal standing.

“The only interest NCABC identifies in its motion is its generalized opposition to the construction of the landfill and speculative harms that would arise from such construction,” Casella attorneys Bryan Gould and Richard Lehmann wrote in the June filing.

“We’re working on an objection to that,” NCABC attorney Amy Manzelli told the Bulletin. NCABC has until July 25 to respond to Casella’s pushback against their motion to intervene.

GSL also appealed the permit denial to the Waste Management Council, challenging the state’s determination that the application was incomplete. NCABC filed an appeal on that front as well, seeking 12 additional reasons for denial.

NCABC detailed violations of Casella settlement agreements with the town of Bethlehem, which is home to Casella’s existing North Country Environmental Services landfill; missing environmental assessments; and an unaddressed public road running through the site.

“While the Department reached the correct result, its decision was nonetheless unlawful and unreasonable because it failed to identify all the bases upon which the application was incomplete,” Manzelli wrote in a May filing.

Documents attached to the group’s appeal show Casella agreed with Bethlehem in 2011 and 2018 not to site additional landfills there. Opponents argue that since the proposed Forest Lake facility “is partially in Bethlehem,” Casella violated those agreements.

NCABC’s appeal of the permit denial also cites the lack of risk assessment for leachate contamination of water resources, which it argues is “critically important given the landfill would generate leachate for decades near Forest Lake, the Ammonoosuc River, and other water resources.”

Judge John Kissinger decided July 18 that the superior court case will now proceed on summary judgement motions with papers due by year’s end.

Siting rules

Meanwhile, environmental groups and some lawmakers are preparing to challenge broader landfill siting regulations, which took effect in December. They plan to petition NHDES to revise four key portions of the rules, arguing the agency ignored public comments while meeting privately with industry representatives to weaken safety standards.

The regulations for new landfills were issued despite the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules originally objecting to NHDES’ new rules in November, calling them “contrary to public interest due to a lack of responsiveness to the public” and “contrary to legislative intent.” JLCAR approved the same rules a month later.

Critics say the new rules would allow landfills to be built almost anywhere in the state. They want stricter soil standards that would require leachate contamination to move no faster than 10 feet per year through underground soil, compared to current rules allowing up to 3 feet per day.

The proposed Forest Lake site’s sandy soil creates particularly dangerous conditions, said Adam Finkel, a former rule writer for the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration who owns property on the lake.

He said a leak could move at roughly 10 feet a day through the porous soil — more than three times faster than the state’s already-permissive standards would typically allow, potentially reaching the lake in a matter of months while state monitoring only occurs twice yearly.

The rules also include what critics call a “loophole” allowing landfills in any soil if operators import 2 feet of less porous dirt on top. Under this provision, contamination could penetrate the imported soil barrier in just eight days before reaching the underlying sandy soil. For landfills generating leachate for 100 years, eight days of protection is virtually meaningless, Finkel says.

“The peer-reviewed scientific literature is clear that landfill liners inevitably fail, which means that location is far more important than design,” according to Finkel.

The petition cites 2008 testimony from a Massachusetts case in which David Bonnett, a professional engineer hired by Casella, stated under oath that “all liners leak” and that it’s “impractical” to repair them under tons of garbage once they fail.

Lawmakers during the session tried to pass a bipartisan solution to those concerns with House Bill 707, led by Rochester Republican Rep. Kelley Potenza, which would have required landfills to be sited only where contamination would take at least five years to reach water sources. That measure died in the Senate.

“If you find that the plume of pollution is moving towards a river or lake, it takes a long time to stop it because you’ve got to put enormous installations to take that volume of water and … actually move it the other direction,” Finkel told the Bulletin.

In that scenario, “now it’s only weeks away and it’s gonna take us five years or more to stop it. Well, that’s basically throwing up your hands and saying ‘It’s over.’ It’s gonna hit the lake and we don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

