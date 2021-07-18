-
New Hampshire is facing a lawsuit for permitting landfill expansions without having an updated plan for reducing solid waste.The suit, filed Thursday in…
-
Recycling handlers across the state are concerned about coronavirus exposure despite federal reassurance.The current federal guidance from the…
-
At an art gallery in Lebanon on Tuesday night, surrounded by photographs of compost, community members gathered to talk about trash.Saran wrap, an empty…
-
The solid waste company Casella says it's running out of space for Northern New England's trash. So it's taking the rare step of planning a brand-new…
-
The North Country town of Dalton on Tuesday night approved temporary zoning rules that some residents hope will block a proposed landfill near a state…
-
New research from UNH says pay-as-you-throw trash programs are sharply reducing solid waste generation in New Hampshire towns.Roughly 1 in 5 New Hampshire…
-
Rising costs and limited markets are putting pressure on the recycling business in New Hampshire and the rest of the region.At the Northeast Resource…
-
Many towns across New Hampshire have adopted single-stream recycling... toss everything together, and it will be sorted out down the line. But a recent…
-
Environmental groups say they plan to sue a Bethlehem landfill owner for allegedly dumping contaminants into the Ammonoosuc River.The news comes just days…
-
Jessica Saturley-Hall knew she wanted to start her own business, and she got hooked on the concept of compost. She knew that food scraps produce…