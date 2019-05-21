In Depth Day 3: Who Are New Hampshire's Untapped Workers?

Our In-Depth series on New Hampshire's Workforce shortage continues with: Untapped Workers. We ask: what groups of potential employees are being overlooked? These might include recent immigrants, people with criminal records, people with disabilities, and older workers.

GUESTS:

Donna Brown, Attorney with the Manchester firm Wadleigh, Starr & Peters. A former public defender, she does pro bono work at criminal record annulment clinics, helping those who qualify to request removal of criminal records. She is also on the board of NAMI – NH.

Kristine Dudley, Workforce Development Director at Manchester Community College.

Todd Fahey, N.H. State Director of AARP - New Hampshire.

Andrew Houtenville, Associate professor of economics and research director at the Institute on Disability at UNH.





