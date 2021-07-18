In Depth: New Hampshire's Workforce Challenges

-
New Hampshire ranks 3rd in employment as of April 2019, with an unemployment rate at 2.4%.It may seem like an ideal situation, but sectors of the local…
-
As employers complain about a labor shortage and a tight job market, they may be overlooking a large group of potential workers that face certain barriers…
-
If New Hampshire is having workforce issues today, where will the Granite State be in 10 years? All signs are pointing to trouble: dwindling young adult…
-
Our In-Depth series on New Hampshire's workforce shortage continues with: untapped workers. We ask: what groups of potential employees are being…
-
In Depth Day 2: How N.H. Employers Are Responding to Workforce ChallengesWe continue our series on New Hampshire's labor shortage. Skilled labor, manufacturing, and healthcare are three sectors facing serious workforce…
-
On the first day of our series of In Depth: Workforce Challenges in New Hampshire, we explain the numbers and how we got here: why is unemployment so low,…
-
The Exchange is spending four days discussing the workforce challenges in the state, starting Monday, May 20th. Read on for information about each show,…
-
The Exchange is working on a series of shows about workforce shortages in New Hampshire. New Hampshire boasts one of the nation’s lowest unemployment…