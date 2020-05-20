Related Program: 
In Depth: COVID-19 Impacts On Health Insurance Access & Policy

By The Exchange 25 minutes ago

COVID-19 Testing Site at Pease Air National Guard Base
Credit Dan Tuohy/NHPR

The pandemic has highlighted the gaps in our health insurance system, such as Americans who remain uninsured, or under-insured, even after decades of debate on health insurance policy. Now, with millions of people losing their jobs, some will also lose coverage, adding into the complexity of this problem – and sparking a search for new solutions. 

Air date: Wednesday, May 20, 2020. 

GUESTS:

  • Dan Gorenstein - Executive producer and co-host of Tradeoffs, a podcast ezploring our confusing, costly, often counterintuitive healthcare system. He was formerly a senior reporter for Marketplace’s Health Desk and a reporter at New Hampshire Public Radio. 
  • Tyler Brannen - Director of Health Economics at the New Hampshire Insurance Department. 
  • Jeremy Smith - Outreach coordinator and program manager of the New Hampshire Navigator, a nonprofit helpline that provides health insurance enrollment assistance. They can be reached at 877-211-6284. 

 

