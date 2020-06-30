 Citing Reduced Hours At Local 'Doorway' Treatment Hub, Nashua to Close Safe Stations | New Hampshire Public Radio

Citing Reduced Hours At Local 'Doorway' Treatment Hub, Nashua to Close Safe Stations

By 24 minutes ago
  • Nashua's fire chief said reduced hours at the local "Doorway" substance use services hub made it hard for the Safe Stations program to continue.
    Nashua's fire chief said reduced hours at the local "Doorway" substance use services hub made it hard for the Safe Stations program to continue.
    Southern New Hampshire Health on Facebook

Nashua’s Safe Stations, which offered free help finding substance use treatment to anyone who showed up at local fire stations, will end its services July 1.

In a June 12 letter to city residents about the closure, Nashua Fire Chief Brian Rhodes cited reduced hours at the local arm of a statewide substance abuse services hub — known as “The Doorway” — as one of the main obstacles to staying open.

In the past, the Safe Stations and Doorway programs worked together to connect people with treatment. But earlier this year, Nashua’s Doorway program relocated to a local hospital, Southern New Hampshire Health, and it is now only open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Rhodes, “a very high percentage of Safe Station participants access the program outside of the Hub’s hours of operations.” The Safe Stations program was designed to provide help to people at any time of day, but the Nashua fire station says it does not have a clear place to send people after 5 p.m.

Nashua city officials says they’re working with their public health division and Revive Recovery Center to potentially fill in the gap left by the Safe Stations closure.

In the meantime, however, Nashua Alderman Tom Lopez says his constituents are worried.

“There’s an intense concern from residents because we tend to see the crisis deeper than most,” said Lopez, who represents Nashua’s fourth ward. “Before the opioid crisis was even announced as such, we were seeing more and more people that we knew in the community passing away from substance use disorder issues and overdose."

Tags: 
safe station
Nashua
Substance Misuse
The Doorway

Related Content

Despite 'Doorway' Expansion, Manchester Safe Station Numbers on the Rise

By Apr 29, 2019
Manchester Fire Department

 

Four months into the state's new addiction treatment program, Manchester says it's still overwhelmed with the number of people seeking help in the city.

From January to March 2019, 541 people went to Manchester's Safe Stations for help with addiction, a 30 percent increase from the same time last year.

Over half of those people did not live in Manchester.

Conference Puts 'Safe Station' Program In Spotlight, Looks To Replicate Success

By Britta Greene Oct 25, 2018
Manchester Fire Department

Representatives with a number of different federal agencies tasked with responding to the opioid crisis were in Nashua Thursday for a conference on the city’s Safe Station program.

The event, co-sponsored by Nashua-based Harbor Homes and the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, aimed to share results and best practices of the Safe Station model.

Several hundred people were in attendance.   

Future of Safe Stations is One of Many Questions Under N.H.'s New Addiction Plan

By Britta Greene Sep 17, 2018
Sarah Gibson / New Hampshire Public Radio

For years, New Hampshire has relied on a largely patchwork strategy to address the opioid crisis, funding grassroots efforts community by community. That means an individual’s access to services depends a lot on where he or she lives. Now, state officials want to change that. But implementing a new, statewide system is easier said than done. In some cases it will mean replacing initiatives that already exist.

N.H. Fire Departments Adopt Mobile Version Of Safe Station Model

By & Mar 8, 2019

First responders across New Hampshire are participating in a grant program that uses mobile units to connect people struggling with substance use disorders to treatment and recovery services. It’s called NH Project First.

Lt. Brian Keyes has already been doing this kind of work for the past two years as the recovery coordinator for the Laconia Fire Department. He says in recent years the department has responded to many more overdose calls than actual fires.