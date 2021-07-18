-
Nashua’s Safe Stations, which offered free help finding substance use treatment to anyone who showed up at local fire stations, will end its services July…
Four months into the state's new addiction treatment program, Manchester says it's still overwhelmed with the number of people seeking help in the city.…
First responders across New Hampshire are participating in a grant program that uses mobile units to connect people struggling with substance use…
Conference Puts 'Safe Station' Program In Spotlight, Looks To Replicate SuccessRepresentatives with a number of different federal agencies tasked with responding to the opioid crisis were in Nashua Thursday for a conference on the…
Researchers at Dartmouth have completed a months-long study of Manchester's Safe Station program.The city’s fire department started the effort about two…
For years, New Hampshire has relied on a largely patchwork strategy to address the opioid crisis, funding grassroots efforts community by community. That…
In a visit to Manchester this week, President Trump discusses efforts to combat the opioid crisis and floats the idea of the death penalty for drug…
President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's…
Manchester’s Safe Station Program is exploring a novel way to transport people to local substance abuse providers -- by using the ride-sharing app…
Serenity Place, the addiction treatment center tied to Manchester's Safe Station program, will be shutting its doors after more than four decades of…