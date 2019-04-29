Businesses Weigh In On Portsmouth's Proposed Single-Use Plastics Ban

By 1 minute ago

Portsmouth city councilor Josh Denton shows off a partly compostable take-out container at a panel discussion Friday.
Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Businesses in Portsmouth have mixed reviews for a proposed ban on single-use plastics in the city.

It's the fourth year Portsmouth has been considering introducing such a policy, aimed at reducing plastic pollution and litter. A handful of communities are considering similar bans.

Portsmouth city councilor Josh Denton said at a recent panel discussion that the latest version of the proposal would bar businesses from distributing things like plastic shopping bags and straws, with some exceptions.

It would also encourage businesses to provide compostable alternatives, and require them to charge customers 10 cents for using non-compostable paper containers.

Keith Tharp runs the nonprofit Sustainable Seacoast, which works with local businesses on reducing waste. He says the fee aims to both reimburse businesses and change behavior.

"Part of it is trying to get us to realize that these things are a resource,” he says. “They're not just free, even if the store provides it to you for free."

If the Portsmouth ban passes later this year, officials say it will include a year of public education and ramp-up before any penalties take effect.

But business owners like John Desmond are worried. Desmond runs Portsmouth’s Kilwins ice cream franchise with his mother, and he fears the change could put them out of business.

“On a personal level, we both are on board with this,” Desmond says. “But at the end of the day, you can’t drink a milkshake through a paper straw.”

Desmond says Kilwins requires the use a lot of branded paper and plastic containers, and customers aren't accustomed to bringing reusable alternatives.

Denton, the city councilor, says they’re aware of the concerns of small businesses like Desmond’s. He says the plan is likely to change before it’s finalized for a vote.

Part of that depends on the outcome of a state legislative proposal that would bar all businesses from giving out plastic straws unless a customer requests one. That bill goes for a vote in a state Senate committee Tuesday.

Two related bills, which would have expressly permitted municipalities like Portsmouth to institute their own bans on single-use plastics, stalled in a House committee last month.

Denton says the state has said it wouldn’t immediately challenge Portsmouth’s ban if it took effect.

A few other states have instituted versions of a plastic bag or straw ban. Maine’s legislature is also currently considering such a change.

Tags: 
plastic bag ban
Portsmouth
Seacoast

Related Content

N.H. Lawmakers to Consider Statewide Bans on Plastic Bags, Straws

By Jan 4, 2019

New Hampshire lawmakers will consider a number of restrictions on single-use plastics this session.

Rep. Judith Spang, Democrat of Durham, says she's introducing bills to ban plastic bags and plastic straws statewide.

The Future of Recycling with Outside/In

By The Exchange Apr 18, 2018
Kristian Bjornard; Flickr

Many towns across New Hampshire have adopted single-stream recycling... toss everything together, and it will be sorted out down the line. But a recent episode of NHPR's Outside/In found that this method of collection is becoming less sustainable and less profitable. We look at how this is impacting the Granite State.

Listen to the full episode of Outside/In: "One Bin To Rule Them All."

Downsizing Baby Boomers Help Goodwill Set Donation Record

By Apr 17, 2018
Courtesy Goodwill NNE

Goodwill Industries of Northern New England says it took in a record number of donations in 2017 and is on track to do the same this year.

The non-profit says one factor behind the increase in donations is the region’s aging population. As baby boomers downsize, it seems a trip to the Goodwill is often in order.

Last year alone, Goodwill NNE says it diverted 60 million pounds of stuff from the waste stream.

Spokesperson Heather Steeves says even if those items aren’t sold in stores, they have lots of ways of keeping them out of a landfill.