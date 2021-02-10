Bills Would Criminalize Abortion, Prohibit Late-term Ones

Lawmakers in the Republican-led House are looking at measures that would criminalize abortion, prohibit late-term abortions and remove restrictions on picketing outside of abortion clinics.

New Hampshire's among the least restrictive states when it comes to abortion.

A group of anti-abortion bills heard last year didn't pass the Legislature, then led by Democrats.

One would establish criminal penalties for people who perform abortions to "terminate the life of a viable fetus," except when there's a danger to the mother's health.

Another would prohibit abortions if the gestational age of the fetus is at least 24 weeks, unless there's a medical emergency.

Opponents say the bills could have severe impacts on women's health care and doctors.