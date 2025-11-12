© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

As U.S. House moves to end federal shutdown, NH's Pappas and Goodlander vote no

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published November 12, 2025 at 10:39 PM EST
The U.S. Capitol, shown here in April 2024. Zoey Knox photo.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
The U.S. Capitol, shown here in April 2024.

The narrowly divided House of Representatives voted Wednesday to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, with New Hampshire Representatives Chris Pappas and Maggie Goodlander joining all but six Democrats to oppose the stop-gap spending plan to fund the federal government through the end of January.

The 222-209 vote reinstates federal employees fired during the 42-day shutdown, provides back pay to federal workers, and restores benefits to the low-income food program known as SNAP.

President Donald Trump signed the bill into law Wednesday night.

House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the outcome, which won the support of all but two members of the Republican caucus.

“We are going to get the government running again and working for the people as they deserve,” Johnson said.

But the vote on the deal to end the shutdown divided New Hampshire’s all-Democratic congressional delegation. While Pappas and Goodlander voted against it, the state’s senators — Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan — helped broker the deal with Republican leaders in their chamber and voted in favor of it during Monday’s Senate vote.

After Wednesday’s House vote, both Pappas and Goodlander reiterated their frustration that the plan fails to guarantee the extension of health insurance tax credits under the Affordable Care Act that now help more than 20 million people afford health insurance.

“This fight is and always has been about preventing a drastic increase in health care costs and making life more affordable for Granite Staters,” Pappas said in a statement after the vote. “As the House finally returns to session, that is where our focus must remain.”

The House action came two days after the proposal cleared the Senate by a 60-40 margin, after eight Democrats, including Shaheen and Hassan, backed it. As part of that deal, Senate GOP leaders agreed to vote in December on the insurance tax credits. But Johnson has stopped short of promising a similar vote in the House.
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
