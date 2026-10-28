Election Day is around the corner. Here's what's on NH voters' minds.

In less than a week, voters across New Hampshire will head to their local town hall, community center, elementary school or other polling place to cast their ballot in the midterm election.

We’ve been asking folks what’s on their minds as Election Day approaches. Here’s some of what we heard.

Jack Tackeff, Rye, substitute teacher

"Being in New Hampshire, it's a very expensive state to be in . . . but it's important that everybody's able to afford things like heating oil, things like filling up your gas tank. I know people who are really worried about how they're gonna pay to heat their homes this winter."

Coretta Lee, Pelham, staffing operations managers

“Things are just really bad right now. Food, milk, everything is just really high — electricity, gas. I vote anyway, but right now we just need some changes within our government.”

Susan Seidner, Pembroke, Christmas tree farmer

“Civility is also on my mind. . . . I really look forward to the time that people can talk and we can talk in a kinder way.”

Cindy Reed, Manchester, retired

“I try to pay attention to the one [issue] that I think is the most important, which is the environment, but absolutely nobody's touching that this time around. I would say that my next concern is saving democracy. . . . I just hope that everything goes well. I'm working the polls. I know that people are worried about working the polls, and I just hope that it goes smoothly in Manchester and everywhere.”

Mitch Haley, Manchester

“I'm actually not planning on voting. Everybody who gets selected in office, they say one thing, then go do another. So you can't really trust anything that they say.”

Steve Short, Windham

“I want candidates to tell me how my groceries are going to be down and my gas is going to be down.”

Mason Johnson, Manchester

“I'm not homeless, but a lot of my friends are. . . . I think you got to come up with more shelters or something.”

Faith Menard, Bedford, retired nurse practitioner

“I feel like the country is being destroyed and nobody's done anything about it.”

Richard Carlton, Manchester

“Things are expensive right now, but it'll get better. The tariffs are starting to work to get manufacturing jobs back in this country, and that's what Trump's trying to do. And that's what we need for work so we can have jobs instead of asking the government for money.”

Kenneth Perkins, Manchester

“We need to go Democratic all the way. We need to look out for the working man to every day small people instead of giving all the rich the tax breaks and stuff and jacking our pharmaceuticals up.”