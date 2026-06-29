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Police on patrol in NH now have quicker access to bail information

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers,
Dan Tuohy
Published June 29, 2026 at 5:03 PM EDT
Gov. Kelly Ayotte in New London with law enforcement officials on June 29, 2026 to announce a new system providing police officers with greater access to bail information while on patrol.
Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Gov. Kelly Ayotte in New London with law enforcement officials on June 29, 2026 to announce a new system providing police officers with greater access to bail information while on patrol.

New Hampshire has a new system that will allow local and state police to view real-time information about a person’s bail conditions.

Law enforcement officers used to have to contact agencies or the courts directly to get that information, according to Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s office.

“This took great cooperation across branches of government because it is so important that we have real-time information about bail orders that are issued,” Ayotte said. “That will allow us to keep people safe, it will allow us to keep officers safe.”

Law enforcement and court leaders joined Ayotte in New London to discuss the new system Monday.

State Police Major Chad Lavoie said bail data received directly from the courts is now available to officers statewide via the State Police Online Telecommunications System. The system, commonly known as SPOTS, is used during traffic stops by officers to check license plates and research driver and criminal record information.

Lavoie said investments in the system will include bail status and conditions, which may include firearms restrictions, alcohol restrictions, no-contact restrictions, or orders for an individual to stay away from a specific location.

The system was funded through a $500,000 state investment, which the governor and Executive Council approved earlier this year.

Judge Chris Keating, who was appointed to the new role of State Court Administrator in 2025, said hundreds of judicial branch employees and bail commissioners make the system work.

Every time a judge or bail commissioner issues a bail order, or a judge issues or amends one, that is entered into the system. And every time a judge vacates a bail order, that order is promptly removed from the system, Keating said.

Attorney General John Formella said the new system will be valuable for law enforcement and critical for victims.

Formella mentioned the death last summer of a domestic violence victim in Berlin.

“We can’t ever guarantee that one thing would have changed an outcome,” he said, “but I will say this: I firmly believe that if we had better systems in place to communicate information among law enforcement and prosecutors in the judicial branch in a timely and efficient manner, we would have had a much better chance of preventing what happened to Marisol Fuentes.”

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Politics bail reformlaw enforcementN.H. State PoliceN.H. Department of Safety
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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