Review of Berlin killing finds gaps in DV protections; magistrate who presided over case leaves

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

In the weeks before the high-profile murder of Marisol Fuentes-Huaracha in July, New Hampshire courts and police officers failed multiple opportunities to intervene, a new Judicial Branch review has concluded.

A court magistrate released Michael Gleason Jr., Fuentes-Huaracha’s husband, on $5,000 bail despite credible allegations by Fuentes-Huaracha that he posed a danger to her. A circuit court judge affirmed that bail decision. The court did not revisit its bail decision even as more information came to light about Gleason’s troubling pattern of behavior. And despite four separate orders requiring Gleason to relinquish his firearms, the Berlin Police Department failed to collect the weapons.

In the end, six weeks after Fuentes-Huaracha first approached local police alleging domestic violence by her husband, Gleason, free from preventative detention and with access to firearms, was able to fatally shoot Fuentes-Huaracha and himself at a restaurant in Berlin, shocking many in the state.

The case has prompted political rhetoric against magistrates and pleas for broader reform by domestic violence advocates. And on Monday, the Judicial Branch group tasked with reviewing the proceedings leading up to the murder suicide issued a series of sweeping recommendations of its own.

Among them: train court staff and judges about what should count as dangerousness when making bail decisions in domestic violence cases; train police and attorneys how to better push for bail to be revoked in dangerous cases; improve how court systems share information about the potential dangerousness of a defendant; and improve the enforcement of firearm relinquishment orders.

“Based on its review, the Committee identified facts known or available at the time of the bail determinations that were indicators of Gleason’s dangerousness or of intimate partner violence,” the review states. “The Committee concludes that sufficient evidence existed to hold Gleason in preventive detention.”

In a statement Monday evening, Gov. Kelly Ayotte responded to the report by again calling for the resignation of the magistrate who issued the first bail order, Stephanie Johnson. Ayotte did not comment on the report’s recommendations.

“Marisol Fuentes’ murder was tragic and preventable, and the magistrate who made the decision to grant bail to her killer should resign,” Ayotte said. “While we cannot undo that horrific crime, we can and must do better in the future.”

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the Judicial Branch said that Johnson and another magistrate, Jaye Duncan, are no longer working for the branch. That leaves just one magistrate still working: Frank Weeks. The three-person magistrate system, created by the Legislature in 2024 to reduce wait times for bail decisions, will be eliminated Sept. 20 under a repeal law passed in 2025.

The Judicial Branch spokesman, Av Harris, did not provide details as to why Johnson and Duncan are no longer working for the courts, and whether they were fired or resigned.

“We do not discuss personnel matters,” Harris said.

A failure to collect firearms

In the Berlin case, Fuentes-Huaracha first approached police on April 25, the day she said Gleason had sexually assaulted her and seized her phone and $8,000. That day, a circuit court issued a protective order preventing Gleason from contacting Fuentes-Huaracha and ordering him to relinquish deadly weapons.

Gleason was arrested the next day and charged with felonious sexual assault, kidnapping, and theft. He was released on bail by Johnson the day after that, on the condition he avoid the marital home and, again, relinquish his weapons. The next day, April 28, a Berlin circuit court judge, Janet Jay Subers, upheld the bail order, denying a request by the prosecutor to overturn it and hold Gleason in jail ahead of the trial.

In the weeks that passed, there were multiple court hearings, including those relating to the domestic violence protective order, the felony charges, and the ongoing divorce proceedings between Gleason and Fuentes-Huaracha.

But despite clear orders in multiple cases, the Berlin Police Department showed no record that Gleason surrendered any weapons to officers who served the court orders that he do so.

When she first approached police, Fuentes-Huaracha had testified that Gleason’s firearms and other weapons were “everywhere in the house (,) in the trucks (,) in the cabinets … literally in every part of the house,” according to the records.

And later, a week before the murder, a second person, a 17-year-old who also alleged Gleason had sexually assaulted them, testified that Gleason generally had access to guns and knives “wherever he’s staying.”

Yet on no visit did the police department appear to record that they retrieved any firearms, according to the Judicial Branch review of records. Instead, on the forms stating “Firearms and ammunition were relinquished,” the officers simply wrote “N/A,” and provided no further context.

Meanwhile, at no point after the April 28 arraignment did the prosecutor — a Berlin police officer acting as attorney — file an appeal of the circuit court’s bail decision or make a motion requesting that bail be revoked.

Missed signs of dangerousness

The internal review committee, led by Judge Ellen Christo, the administrative judge of the circuit court, found that Johnson, the magistrate, and Subers, the judge, both had enough evidence of dangerousness to deny bail to Gleason in April.

The committee cited the “violent and sexual nature of the charged offenses,” including that he had allegedly overpowered her by force, shoved her to the ground, and given her bruises. “Fuentes reported she was ‘petrified of what would happen to her’ and, although she went to work directly after the incident, she left soon after arriving because she was afraid,” the report states.

That and other factors, such as the weapons, Gleason’s theft of Fuentes-Huaracha’s phone, and other coercive actions, should have met the “clear and convincing” standard of dangerousness to others required to deny a defendant’s bail in New Hampshire, the review committee found.

New Hampshire’s bail laws are set to change in September in two ways significant to the Gleason case: The magistrate system will be repealed to require all bail decisions to be made by judges, and the standard for denying a person bail will drop significantly from “clear and convincing evidence” of dangerousness to “probable cause.”

In her statement Monday, Ayotte touted the law she signed that created those changes.

“Since I’ve been in office, I have said that the magistrate system should be eliminated, and once the bail law I signed takes effect next month, it will be. I was also proud to sign laws to protect victims and prevent future tragedies with the help of our new Domestic Violence Fatality Review Committee,” Ayotte said. “We will continue to work every day to protect victims and keep dangerous criminals behind bars.”

In its list of recommended reforms Monday, the review committee said judges should be aware that the standard for denying bail in domestic abuse cases is lower than the standard for proving domestic abuse.

The committee also said that prosecutors, victims’ advocates and police departments should be better trained to appeal adverse bail decisions in domestic violence cases where there is evidence of dangerousness.

They recommended that the forms filled out by officers serving protective orders and bail orders require a more clear “yes or no” answer as to whether the weapons were relinquished. And they urged police departments to request search warrants in cases in which a victim alleges the existence of firearms and the defendant fails to relinquish any.

“Ultimately, legislative changes may be necessary to adequately address the issue of effective firearm relinquishment,” the report states.

The committee said the court system should consider steps to connect victims with legal counsel sooner; in Fuentes-Huaracha’s case, she did not have a lawyer for a month, despite having filed multiple protective orders and related forms.

And the committee said courts should have better information-sharing systems to allow judges to make better decisions regarding bail conditions. The report noted existing technical barriers — currently, only docket entries about domestic violence protective orders are available electronically, not pleading and orders, and it stated the system is not likely to change soon.

Still, the committee suggested “other mechanisms” for sharing that information on domestic violence cases.

It did not elaborate on those mechanisms.

New Hampshire Bulletin is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Hampshire Bulletin maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Dana Wormald for questions: info@newhampshirebulletin.com.

