Northfield woman shot and killed by police

A woman is dead after being shot by police in Northfield early Monday morning.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said police officers responded to a home for a domestic disturbance call, and the woman was shot by one of the responding officers, and died at the scene.

The exact events leading up to the shooting are unclear, and the circumstances are now under investigation.

The woman has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy will be scheduled by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner .