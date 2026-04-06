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Northfield woman shot and killed by police

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published April 6, 2026 at 10:25 AM EDT
NHPR file photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
NHPR file photo.

A woman is dead after being shot by police in Northfield early Monday morning.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said police officers responded to a home for a domestic disturbance call, and the woman was shot by one of the responding officers, and died at the scene.

The exact events leading up to the shooting are unclear, and the circumstances are now under investigation.

The woman has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy will be scheduled by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This shooting comes two days after a multi-hour standoff on Saturday in Raymond between a man and police that ended in his death, and one officer injured.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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