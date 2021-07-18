N.H. State Police

-
The Executive Council will vote on a $3.4 million contract to outfit all New Hampshire State Police with body cameras on Wednesday.
-
A resident of Canaan injured during a 2017 motor vehicle stop is suing the officer and the town for damages. The federal civil suit, which claims the…
-
The Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability and Transparency has spent the last few months discussing current law enforcement practices in N.H. Now,…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu is nominating Capt. Nathan Noyes to lead the New Hampshire State Police.Sununu was nominating Noyes at Wednesday's Executive Council…
-
A woman detained in county jail for nearly two weeks and subjected to a body cavity search has filed a lawsuit in federal court, contending that her civil…
-
Former State Police Director Bob Quinn has been tapped to be the state’s next Commissioner of the Department of Safety.Gov. Chris Sununu announced on…
-
New Hampshire's Department of Safety Commissioner John Barthelmes is retiring after 12 years on the job and 43 years in public safety.Barthelmes oversees…
-
N.H. Police Recruit Accused Of Threats Released As Part Of Bail AgreementA man accused of threatening gun violence at a New Hampshire Police Academy graduation has been released to his parents' home in Connecticut. Classmates…
-
The Maura Murray missing person case has not been "reopened," as an Oxygen Network show called "The Disappearance of Maura Murray" reported earlier this…