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Ayotte security team helps driver in crash at Bedford Toll Plaza on Tuesday

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published March 31, 2026 at 3:39 PM EDT
A member of Gov. Ayotte's security team assisted a driver in a fiery crash at the Bedford Toll Plaza on Tuesday.
NH Department of Safety
A member of Gov. Ayotte's security team assisted a driver in a fiery crash at the Bedford Toll Plaza on Tuesday.

A state trooper on Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s security team helped pull a driver from a burning vehicle, after a collision with the Bedford Toll Plaza, according to a statement from the Department of Safety.

The department also said Ayotte and other witnesses provided assistance on the scene. The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The northbound lanes of the Everett Turnpike were shut down as first responders fought the fire. An investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released.

This is the second major accident at the Bedford tolls this week.

On Sunday, a Massachusetts woman was charged with a DWI, driving under the influence, and reckless conduct after a rollover crash at the toll plaza.
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NH News BedfordN.H. Department of Safety
Kate Dario
As a general assignment reporter, I cover a little bit of everything. I’ve interviewed senators and second graders alike. I particularly enjoy reporting on stories that exist at the intersection of more narrowly defined beats, such as the health impact on children of changing school meals policies, or how regulatory changes at the Public Utilities Commissions affect older people on fixed incomes.
See stories by Kate Dario
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