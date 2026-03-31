Ayotte security team helps driver in crash at Bedford Toll Plaza on Tuesday

A state trooper on Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s security team helped pull a driver from a burning vehicle, after a collision with the Bedford Toll Plaza, according to a statement from the Department of Safety.

The department also said Ayotte and other witnesses provided assistance on the scene. The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The northbound lanes of the Everett Turnpike were shut down as first responders fought the fire. An investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released.

This is the second major accident at the Bedford tolls this week.

On Sunday, a Massachusetts woman was charged with a DWI, driving under the influence, and reckless conduct after a rollover crash at the toll plaza.

