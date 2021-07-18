-
Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a sweeping bill to overhaul state criminal justice policy, including a ban on the use of chokeholds by police in New…
Black Lives Matter holds protests against racial injustice and vigils across the state in memory of those who lost their lives. After more than two months…
In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court of New Hampshire has ruled that judges in trial courts can set cash bail for defendants at an unattainably high…
Law enforcement and civil liberties groups have been debating changes to New Hampshire’s bail system for months. Now, a group tasked with studying the…
As lawmakers and law enforcement consider potential changes to the state's bail system, New Hampshire's courts are also deciding how to interpret the…
Gov. Chris Sununu plans to create a bipartisan group of lawmakers to review bail reform legislation.Sununu said in a statement Friday the legislative…
NHPR's Casey McDermott hosts the Weekly New Hampshire News Roundup. New Hampshire was hit with a lawsuit over its new limits on chemicals in drinking…
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen plans to send a letter to state legislators describing how bail reform is affecting New Hampshire's largest…
NHPR has been looking at criminal justice reform in New Hampshire and its effect on policing across the state.Bail reform went into effect in New…
N.H. Law Enforcement Officials Frustrated With Bail Reform