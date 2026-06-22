© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Senate candidates in NH criticize Trump’s Iran deal

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published June 22, 2026 at 5:03 PM EDT
U.S. Capitol. NHPR file photo.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
U.S. Capitol. NHPR file photo.

Candidates hoping to represent New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate are criticizing the memorandum of understanding the Trump administration has reached with Iran to end the war there.

The opposition spans both political parties. Congressman Chris Pappas, the leading Democrat in the race, says any peace deal with Iran should come before Congress, and called the peace terms outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding, “pathetic.”

“This agreement provided no guarantees to prevent Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons, and in return rewards Iran with billions in unfrozen funds and sanctions relief while leaving future control of the Strait of Hormuz uncertain,” Pappas said.

Related

Karishma Manzur, Pappas’ opponent in the Democratic primary, said the country needs leaders committed to fighting “the nightmare of Trump’s incompetence and arrogance.” Manzur added that the war with Iran is fresh proof that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu need to be held to account.

“Trump and Netanyahu are war criminals terrorizing the people of Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, and the greater Middle East – 15 U.S. service members have died, hundreds have been injured, and it has cost Americans hundreds of billions of dollars,” Manzur said.

Republican John E. Sununu, meanwhile, said reopening the Strait of Hormuz is critical, and said he opposes the deal’s apparent commitment of $300 billion in U.S. reconstruction aid for Iran.

“I don’t think the U.S. should provide any money for reconstruction,” Sununu told WMUR. “That’s not right, that’s not fair to American taxpayers.”

Sununu added that negotiations evolve over time, “But the strategic objectives, the national security objectives should not change: no nuclear weapons for Iran, verifiable inspection regime, and make sure they don’t reconstitute their ballistic missile program.”

Republican Scott Brown said he appreciated Trump wanting to find a peace deal, “But we had our foot on their throats and he kind of lightened up. I think if we had continued on we probably would have had a regime change,” Brown told NH Journal, adding that he, too, had concerns about billions that would flow to Iran under the deal.

“It’s not going to build hospitals and schools and houses with white picket fences, it’s going to be used to restock their supplies and basically continue on with their terrorism,” Brown said.

More New Hampshire News

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
Politics Elections 2026
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.