NH News Recap: Executive councilors push back as Ayotte moves to digitize state contract process

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published October 17, 2025 at 8:36 AM EDT
New Hampshire Executive Council.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Executive Council.

Tensions between Gov. Kelly Ayotte and members of the state’s Executive Council boiled over this week, as the council tabled more than 20 state contracts to protest what they say is a withholding of information by the governor.

And the Claremont School District continues to grapple with $5 million budget deficit. Republicans in Concord debated this week over how much the state should step in to help out.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Rick Green, Keene Sentinel
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Executive councilors hold up millions of dollars in contracts to protest Ayotte

Councilors on Wednesday accused Gov. Ayotte’s departments of withholding documents from the contract packets. In protest, Republicans voted to table a wide range of contracts, seeking to disrupt Ayotte administration priorities until agencies agree to provide the information.

Claremont School District budget woes prompt GOP calls for more state oversight

As the Claremont School District reels from a $5 million budget deficit, reducing staff, shutting schools, and fighting to get through the school year, Republicans in Concord are split over how much they should help out.

NH bill would prohibit masked police officers during ICE raids

The legislation is one of several Democratic proposals aimed at bringing greater public accountability to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s 287(g) program, under which ICE partners with state and local law enforcement in New Hampshire.

More New Hampshire headlines:

‘Wholly insufficient’: AG’s report finds Berlin police had 48 hours notice to prevent domestic violence homicide

State’s chosen developer for Laconia site, Robynne Alexander, will spend 2.5 years in prison for wire fraud

Father of Harmony Montgomery appeals his murder conviction to Supreme Court citing ‘prejudice’ in trial

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard workers and others seek food, fuel aid during shutdown
