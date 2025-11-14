© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Congressional delegation divided over government shutdown deal

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Mary McIntyreRick Ganley
Published November 14, 2025 at 8:54 AM EST
LtoR: Rep. Maggie Goodlander, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Sen. Maggie Hassan, and Rep. Chris Pappas speak at Waypoint in Manchester about the impacts of how the recently passed U.S. budget bill that saw steep cuts to Medicaid will impact Granite Staters
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
LtoR: Rep. Maggie Goodlander, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Sen. Maggie Hassan, and Rep. Chris Pappas.

Congress voted this week to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. New Hampshire’s Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan helped negotiate the deal with Republicans. Representatives Chris Pappas and Maggie Goodlander voted against the measure in the House, dividing the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation.

And an investigation by the New Hampshire Bulletin into a series of tragedies has exposed a pattern of abuse and neglect in the state's intellectual and developmental disability care system.

We discuss these stories on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • William Skipworth, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

As U.S. House moves to end federal shutdown, NH's Pappas and Goodlander vote no

The narrowly divided House of Representatives voted Wednesday to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, with New Hampshire Representatives Chris Pappas and Maggie Goodlander joining all but six Democrats to oppose the stop-gap spending plan to fund the federal government through the end of January.

Shaheen and Hassan defend the shutdown deal dividing their party

The proposal, which failed to guarantee an extension of the expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits Democrats have prioritized, is dividing their party.

NH residents, advocates breathe sighs of relief after SNAP benefits go out

The November payments came a week late, after being paused during the ongoing government shutdown and following federal court orders last week to fully distribute food assistance.

A series of tragedies exposes patterns of abuse and neglect in New Hampshire’s disability system

While every story of abuse and neglect within New Hampshire’s intellectual and developmental disability care network is unique in the harm caused, collectively they point to the state’s systemic failures in oversight and accountability.

More New Hampshire headlines:

In North Conway, seniors and families share concerns about future of their health insurance

Nashua program aims to address air traffic controller shortage amid nationwide flight disruptions

Ayotte honors Veterans Day with speech and executive order prioritizing veteran hiring

‘The stress is tangible.’ Demand remains high at NH food pantries amid shutdown
