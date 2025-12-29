Christian group promotes lawsuits against NH school districts that fail to post salaries

Starting next year, New Hampshire school districts must tell voters what they spend on students, teachers, and administrators before a vote on the annual school budget. A Christian advocacy group is urging the public to sue if districts fail to do so.

Cornerstone Action is promoting New Hampshire’s new "Student First Act” on its Facebook page with this question to followers: Did you know you can sue your local school board — without spending a dime?”

It’s what Cornerstone doesn’t make clear about the new state law that could lead to premature and costly lawsuits for school districts.

The post says the district must publish the required financial information before “school budget meetings.” However, the law applies only ahead of the annual vote on the school budget meeting, including the district meeting or at the polls — not all “school budget meetings.”

Under the new law, school districts must publish their average spending per student, as well as their average teacher and administrator salaries. Districts must also post their top four highest paid administrators.

The Republican-backed legislation specifically targeted school districts’ spending on administrators.

“Administrative bloat has had dire implications for teacher pay and quality,” the legislation reads.

Last year, the average teacher salary in New Hampshire was about $70,000 while the average salary for administrators was approximately $118,000, according to data from the state Department of Education.

All school districts must publish the financial information in at least three places, at least seven days prior to the vote, which can include a newspaper or on the district’s website. The salaries must be presented as graphs.

A person who wins a lawsuit against a district is entitled to be reimbursed attorneys fees, according to the new law.

Mark MacLean, executive director of the New Hampshire School Administrators Association, said his organization has provided districts with multiple trainings on the new requirements.

“We believe folks have a clear understanding of the posting expectations and information to be included,” MacLean said in an email.

