NH News Recap: Disability Rights Center investigates abuse in NH care system

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published December 5, 2025 at 8:53 AM EST
NH health and human services office in Concord
Alli Fam
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services headquarters in Concord, NH.

The Disability Rights Center in New Hampshire is investigating the state’s disability care system following reporting from the New Hampshire Bulletin, which revealed allegations of systemic abuse and neglect.

Congressional Republicans made some significant changes to Medicaid this year, but they need states like New Hampshire to figure out a system for implementing those changes.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the NH News Recap.

Guests:

  • William Skipworth, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Kate Dario, NHPR

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

Disability Rights Center launches investigation into New Hampshire’s disability care system

The Bulletin’s reporting uncovered systemic abuse and neglect, sometimes fatal, within the state’s intellectual and developmental disability care system.

NH Republicans seek to implement Medicaid changes as Democrats work to reverse them

Lawmakers in both Concord and Washington, D.C., spent much of 2025 debating cuts and changes to Medicaid, the nation’s public health care program for low-income people and those with disabilities. Now, state lawmakers are preparing to debate how to implement the changes in 2026.

How is NH’s drought impacting Christmas trees?

New Hampshire’s long-running drought has hurt many local seasonal traditions, from whitewater rafting in the summer to leaf-peeping in the fall. But how, now as the holidays approach, are local Christmas trees affected?

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH needs to find $5 million to cover overruns from design mistake at new psych hospital

Former White Mountains trail director to plead guilty to fraud charges

Flakes out: NH sees first major snowfall of the season
