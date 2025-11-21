© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: State's education system faces budgetary challenges at every level

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published November 21, 2025 at 8:08 AM EST
A quiet hallway at Kearsarge Regional High School in North Sutton
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
A quiet hallway at Kearsarge Regional High School in North Sutton

The Trump administration has dismantled the U.S. Department of Education and its special education offices. What effect could this have on programs for children here in New Hampshire?

And New Hampshire's education system is facing budgetary challenges at every level. How are schools working to bridge gaps in funding?

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Annmarie Timmins, NHPR
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

Goodlander stands by video urging service members to refuse ‘illegal orders’

President Donald Trump responded to the video in a series of online posts on Thursday, calling that message, quote, “seditious behavior, punishable by death."

NH Supreme Court considers state’s liability in Youth Detention Center abuse case

David Meehan was awarded $38 million by a jury for abuse he endured at the state’s former juvenile jail. The trial judge reduced it to $475,000, citing state law that caps the state’s civil liability. The court’s ruling in Meehan’s appeal could have implications for hundreds of survivors with similar lawsuits.

Senators move forward on Claremont loan funding plan, with strings attached

The Senate Education Committee approved new caveats to proposed legislation to allow struggling school districts access to a revolving loan fund. Among them is a provision allowing all parents in the district to obtain education freedom accounts even if otherwise not eligible.

Parents tell Hassan special education is a ‘lifeline’ as federal protections remain at risk

Special education protections under IDEA remain uncertain after mass layoffs by the Trump administration at the U.S. Department of Education, despite staff reinstatement through January.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH State lawmaker arrested on allegation he posted ‘revenge porn’

Shutdown vote revealed a big rift among NH Democrats, but it’s not the only one

Where to give or find help in New Hampshire this Thanksgiving

NH is axing vehicle inspections. To do so, it must withdraw from an agreement to limit pollution.
