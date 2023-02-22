© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Democrats prevail in Rochester special election, narrowing GOP margin at the State House

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Sarah Gibson
Published February 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST
Sarah Gibson
NHPR
Chuck Grassie, a retired town planner and special education teacher, ran for re-election after tying in November with his neighbor, David Walker.

A special election in Rochester Tuesday night delivered a win to Democrats in the New Hampshire House, narrowing a razor-thin Republican majority.

This week's rematch in Rochester's Ward 4 settled a tie between Democrat Chuck Grassie, the incumbent, and Republican David Walker.

Dan Tuohy
NHPR
Chuck Grassie (left) and David Walker (right) ran against each other in a closely watched special election. They live on the same street in Rochester's Ward 4.

Each got 970 votes in last fall's midterm elections. On Tuesday, Grassie earned 568 votes while Walker earned 451.

The special election rematch attracted significant spending from state and national political groups. Available campaign finance filings show Democrats spent at least $180,000 to support Grassie. Republicans haven't filed any paperwork disclosing their spending in support of Walker, though they have spent money on social media and mailers.

Grassie's win gives Democrats another seat in the nearly evenly divided New Hampshire House, but Republicans still have a slim majority: 201 to 198. One seat, representing Nashua's Ward 4, is vacant and will be decided in another special election later this spring.

Tuesday's election was also the first under a new law implementing a provisional "affidavit ballot" system for voters who lack identifying documents. However, the Rochester City Clerk says no voters needed to cast an affidavit ballot.

Sarah Gibson
Sarah Gibson joined NHPR's newsroom in 2018. She reports on education and demographics.
