A trial over the voter registration law known as Senate Bill 3 continued in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Wednesday.The League of Women Voters of…
The 2020 Presidential primary has a massive field of Democratic candidates, and as even more voters shift away from using landlines, election polling has…
There are nearly 60 election-related bills in the New Hampshire legislature this session, many of which reflect national conversations around election…
In the first legislative session after the midterm elections, New Hampshire, like other states, has introduced a number of measures to improve voting…
Senator Jeanne Shaheen was in Concord today where she addressed Russian interference in U.S. elections. She spoke at a New Hampshire Business and Industry…
A lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a controversial new voter registration law is heading to trial next August, according to a recent court…
Voters in Manchester will see two ballot questions on Tuesday. One is something on the ballot in ten other cities this Election Day, a variation of: Shall…