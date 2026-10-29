Bundle up for chilly conditions on the trail or trick-or-treating

Halloween day is looking far from spooky, with clear skies and light winds.

Daytime highs will be in the mids-40s near Littleton and in the mid-50s near Dover. But you may want to bundle up the kids for trick or treating with temperatures expected to be in the 30s Saturday evening.

Another frosty morning is expected Sunday, after Saturday night lows fall into the 20s statewide.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will warm into the upper 40s in the north and upper 50s in the south.

The higher summits will be cold, windy, and icy this weekend, with temperatures bottoming out around 10 degrees Saturday and maxing out around 30 degrees Sunday.

Lower elevation trails are dry and leafy, while icy ground conditions are expected above tree line.