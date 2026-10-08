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Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch
Recreational Forecast

Bluebird autumn conditions on deck, with some remnants of Hurricane Isaias

By Alex Branton, Mount Washington Observatory
Published October 8, 2026 at 7:22 AM EDT
Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Beaver Pond in Kinsman Notch

The sun will be shining while much of the Granite State south of the notches displays vibrant fall color this weekend.

Saturday is expected to be a bluebird autumn day with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Saturday morning may start with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s, but daytime highs should climb to the lower 60s in the south and around 50 in the north.

Looking up at the higher peaks of the state, we may have an opportunity for snowliage Saturday, although it will be quite windy. Sunday looks warmer and calmer up there.

Another cool, sunny morning on Sunday, but clouds may roll in with a slight chance of afternoon rain showers as the remnants of Hurricane Isaias creep northeast. Winds may pick up a bit Sunday afternoon, too.

Rivers in the north are running a bit dry, but many in the south are flowing normal. Lake water temperatures are around 60 degrees, with calm waters expected Saturday and wave heights increasing Sunday afternoon.

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