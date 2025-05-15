Check This Out: Colwill Brown & 'We Pretty Pieces of Flesh'

This debut novel takes us back to the ‘90s in a gritty post industrial town in Yorkshire, England. Rach, Shaz & Kel. have been best friends since they were 11, and their friendship is as indestructible as they are.

The entire novel is written in a Yorkshire dialect, mimicking the frenetic excitement, insecurities and fear the teens feel.

Brown does not shy away from anything - including sexual violence. She shows us the ugly truths, an unvarnished view of what it’s really like to grow up as a girl, without pink washing or flinching.

The memory of violence weaves in and out of the book just as the characters weave between past and present - always trying to find a place that is safe, where they are loved.

If you or someone you know have experienced sexual violence and need help you can reach out to the National Sexual Assault hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Read the novel with your book club! We're offering a new feature with each episode of Check This Out: a downloadable discussion prompts to spark conversations for your book club.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.