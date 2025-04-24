© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Julie Iromuanya & 'A Season of Light'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published April 24, 2025 at 7:55 AM EDT
Logan Conner

A Season of Light is set in contemporary Florida but the heart of the book is in Nigeria.

When 276 schoolgirls are abducted from their school in Nigeria, Fidelis Ewerike, a Florida-based lawyer, poet, and former POW of the Nigerian Civil War, is consumed by memories of his younger sister who went missing during that conflict.

The family spirals into chaos. In this novel, the injuries the characters suffer from are internal, the lingering effects of war.

Iromuanya doesn’t offer answers; the novel starts the conversation. Admitting what the characters lived through is the hardest part, and may be the only way forward.

Read the novel with your book club! We're offering a new feature with each episode of Check This Out: downloadable discussion prompts to spark conversations for your book club.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up- and-coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
