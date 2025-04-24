Check This Out: Julie Iromuanya & 'A Season of Light'

A Season of Light is set in contemporary Florida but the heart of the book is in Nigeria.

When 276 schoolgirls are abducted from their school in Nigeria, Fidelis Ewerike, a Florida-based lawyer, poet, and former POW of the Nigerian Civil War, is consumed by memories of his younger sister who went missing during that conflict.

The family spirals into chaos. In this novel, the injuries the characters suffer from are internal, the lingering effects of war.

Iromuanya doesn’t offer answers; the novel starts the conversation. Admitting what the characters lived through is the hardest part, and may be the only way forward.

