Check This Out: Tova Mirvis & 'We Would Never'

Inspired by a true story, "We Would Never" is a mystery, an intimate family drama, and an exploration of loyalty, betrayal, and the blurred line between protecting and forsaking the ones we love most.

Jonah is going to be murdered and his wife and her family will become the main suspects. The police are convinced this is a murder for hire, that Jonah was killed by his wife’s family because he and his wife are deep into a contentious divorce and custody battle.

From there, author Tova Mirvis digs into the backstory to tell us how we get there. The focus is less on solving the crime and more on character studies asking - what kind of person would hire someone to kill for them? Just how bad can things get? Mirvis zeroes in on the families and the slow descent that leads to the murder for hire.

