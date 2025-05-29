Check This Out: Emma Pattee & 'Tilt'

"Tilt" is speculative fiction. It begins with a devastating earthquake in Portland, Oregon. When it happens, Annie, the main character, is 37 weeks pregnant and shopping for a crib.

She survives the earthquake and stumbles outside. From there, we follow her for 24 hours as she walks across Portland to find her husband and whatever is left of her life.

In raw, honest prose we bounce between the present and the past. Making her way across the wreckage of Portland, Annie experiences human desperation and kindness: strangers offering help, a riot at a grocery store, and an unlikely friendship with a young mother.

As she walks, Annie reflects on her struggling marriage, her disappointing career, and her anxiety about having a baby. If she can just make it home, she’s determined to change her life.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.