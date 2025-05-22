© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!
Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Jemimah Wei & 'The Original Daughter'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published May 22, 2025 at 7:36 AM EDT
Amanda Wong

THE ORIGINAL DAUGHTER transports us to 2015, to Singapore. The novel opens with a mother on her deathbed, with one daughter next to her asking to speak to the other.

From there, we jump back to 1996 and learn about the sisters. We discover the girls are only a year apart and no longer speaking. And we discover that Arin was brought into their lives when she was seven years old as the product of her grandfather’s secret life in Malayasia.

Arin disrupts everything in Genevieve’s life - in good ways and bad ways. We learn about how the girls learn to love each other and depend each other.

As they grow up, money is tight. Desperation is high. They work hard for a way out together - until their futures diverge. Genevieve cracks under the weight and pressure of the Singaporean educational system while Arin soars. In the end, one sister betrays the other in order to get ahead - or does she?

Read the novel with your book club! We're offering a new feature with each episode of Check This Out: a downloadable discussion prompts to spark conversations for your book club.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Tags
Check This Out NHPR BooksBooks
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.