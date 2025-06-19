Check This Out: Lucas Schaefer & 'The Slip'

"The Slip" revolves around Nathaniel Rothstein of Newton, MA, who sets off to live with his Uncle Bob in Austin, Texas, for the summer of 1998.

While there, he volunteers at a rehab center and starts spending time at a boxing gym. Nathaniel’s in a bad place and boxing, the gym, start to save him.

Everything is looking up for him - and then he disappears. "The Slip" fast forwards and tells his story, going back and forth in time and presenting all the events that transpire around the disappearance and after.

It's a wild story wrapped up with a cast of characters including: a rookie female cop, a Playboy model turned beautician and her transitioning son, an evil clown and more.

The author, Lucas Schaefer, tackles race, gender and sex head on and tackles questions of identity. How do boys become men? And how badly do we all want to just be somebody - but who?

Read the novel with your book club! We're offering a new feature with each episode of Check This Out: downloadable discussion prompts to spark conversations with your book club.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.