© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to help protect the future of public radio.
Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Lucas Schaefer & 'The Slip'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published June 19, 2025 at 9:39 AM EDT
Greg Marshall

"The Slip" revolves around Nathaniel Rothstein of Newton, MA, who sets off to live with his Uncle Bob in Austin, Texas, for the summer of 1998.

While there, he volunteers at a rehab center and starts spending time at a boxing gym. Nathaniel’s in a bad place and boxing, the gym, start to save him.

Everything is looking up for him - and then he disappears. "The Slip" fast forwards and tells his story, going back and forth in time and presenting all the events that transpire around the disappearance and after.

It's a wild story wrapped up with a cast of characters including: a rookie female cop, a Playboy model turned beautician and her transitioning son, an evil clown and more.

The author, Lucas Schaefer, tackles race, gender and sex head on and tackles questions of identity. How do boys become men? And how badly do we all want to just be somebody - but who?

Read the novel with your book club! We're offering a new feature with each episode of Check This Out: downloadable discussion prompts to spark conversations with your book club.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Check This Out
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.