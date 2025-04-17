© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Check This Out: Callan Wink & 'Beartooth'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published April 17, 2025 at 10:12 AM EDT
Dan Lahren

Beartooth focuses on two brothers, isolated, living off the grid in a corner of Montana where survival is never certain.

Drowning in debt, they are offered a wild way to dig out of this hole. In a sense, this novel is about a grand caper, the ultimate score.

The seasons, the mountains, the wilderness, the grandeur of the American West are characters in this novel as much as the brothers themselves.

Their world is as wide open as Montana’s spectacular views and vistas, but always as limited as the decaying cabin they live in.

Callan Wink unveils unflinching darkness and a glimmer of hope as much about the land and a way of life as much as about two brothers trying to survive.

Read the novel with your book club! We're offering a new feature with each episode of Check This Out: a downloadable discussion prompts to spark conversations for your book club.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
