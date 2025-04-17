Check This Out: Callan Wink & 'Beartooth'

Beartooth focuses on two brothers, isolated, living off the grid in a corner of Montana where survival is never certain.

Drowning in debt, they are offered a wild way to dig out of this hole. In a sense, this novel is about a grand caper, the ultimate score.

The seasons, the mountains, the wilderness, the grandeur of the American West are characters in this novel as much as the brothers themselves.

Their world is as wide open as Montana’s spectacular views and vistas, but always as limited as the decaying cabin they live in.

Callan Wink unveils unflinching darkness and a glimmer of hope as much about the land and a way of life as much as about two brothers trying to survive.

