© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to help protect the future of public radio.
Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Aaron John Curtis & 'Old School Indian'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published June 11, 2025 at 8:15 PM EDT

"Old School Indian" is an irreverent exploration of the power and secrets of family, the capacity for healing and intimacy and the effects of history.

The book introduces us to Abe Jacobs who is, as white people say, a Mohawk Indian from the Saint Regis Tribe. He left the reservation at 18 and hasn’t looked back until now.

Now at age 43 he's suffering from a rare disease that looks like it’s going to kill him. Running from the diagnosis and a failing marriage, he returns to the rez to see his Uncle Budge, a healer and a drunk.

The book is funny at times, heartbreaking at others. There are sidebars dealing with Native American life and history and poems that lay bear Abe’s innermost feelings.

Abe’s illness leaves gaping wounds on his skin - but those wounds extend deep into his soul. Throughout the book the looming question is: How do we heal? How do we walk away from a past that hurts?

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Check This Out
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.