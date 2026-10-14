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Absentee ballots now available in NH for general election

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published October 14, 2026 at 2:53 PM EDT
New Hampshire election ballots during a state primary election recount in September 2026.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
New Hampshire ballots during a state primary election recount in September 2026.

Voters in New Hampshire who need to use an absentee ballot to vote in this year’s midterm election can begin the process through their local town or city hall, the Secretary of State’s office announced Wednesday.

The New Hampshire Constitution limits who can use an absentee ballot to voters who are temporarily out of town on Election Day, or who have a physical disability or illness that prevents them from voting in person. People who have employment responsibilities or are caretakers may also qualify.

Read more: How to vote by absentee ballot in New Hampshire

The Secretary of State lists all permissible reasons to vote absentee on its website.

People who request an absentee ballot must complete an application and provide a photo ID.

Applications can be submitted up until the day before the Nov. 3 general election.

All absentee ballots need to be returned either in person by 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, or delivered by mail by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

Track your absentee ballot

The Secretary of State’s office has a voter information lookup, which allows voters to track their absentee ballot requests and their absentee ballots. That voter information website also allows voters to check their voter registration and polling location and hours.

Get ready to vote in New Hampshire
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NH News Elections 2026absentee voting
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