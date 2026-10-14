Absentee ballots now available in NH for general election

Voters in New Hampshire who need to use an absentee ballot to vote in this year’s midterm election can begin the process through their local town or city hall, the Secretary of State’s office announced Wednesday.

The New Hampshire Constitution limits who can use an absentee ballot to voters who are temporarily out of town on Election Day, or who have a physical disability or illness that prevents them from voting in person. People who have employment responsibilities or are caretakers may also qualify.

Read more: How to vote by absentee ballot in New Hampshire

The Secretary of State lists all permissible reasons to vote absentee on its website.

People who request an absentee ballot must complete an application and provide a photo ID.

Applications can be submitted up until the day before the Nov. 3 general election.

All absentee ballots need to be returned either in person by 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, or delivered by mail by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

Track your absentee ballot