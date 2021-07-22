-
There are almost a dozen election law bills under consideration in the New Hampshire legislature this session. We look at bills at the statehouse…
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 12 de mayo. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión…
In each major election, hundreds of New Hampshire absentee voters are disenfranchised because of simple paperwork mistakes — and often, they might not…
Republicans in the New Hampshire Senate voted to advance a bill Thursday that would add new identification requirements to the state’s absentee balloting…
Absentee Voting Drove Record Turnout in 2020, But Its Future in N.H. Is Still Up for DebateExpanded absentee voting eligibility helped propel New Hampshire to a new voter turnout record in 2020, despite lots of uncertainty around how the…
Absentee balloting - a policy put front and center in 2020 due to the coronavirus - was before a state Senate committee Monday.Local election officials…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del lunes 25 de enero.Escucha haciendo click en el audio o léelas en esta publicación. Una nota: Lo escrito es…
Expanded absentee voting eligibility was expected to reshape voting patterns in New Hampshire in this year's elections. New numbers from the Secretary of…
Even before the polls close on Election Day, the pandemic has already reshaped the 2020 race in New Hampshire.When state election officials announced this…
N.H. Communities Get Head Start on Processing Record Number of Absentee BallotsThe Manchester Doubletree Hilton hotel has hosted its fair share of campaign events through the years, but this past weekend it also hosted a crucial part…