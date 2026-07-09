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How to escape the heat, enjoy the water and stay safe this summer

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published July 9, 2026 at 3:53 PM EDT
Hampton Beach during summer.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Hampton Beach -- crowds flock to the beach to beat the heat.

Drowning isn’t like it’s typically seen in the movies. Instead of a big production, it can be relatively quiet and quick, says Kelley O'Hara, executive director of the Concord YMCA.

“A lot of times it's someone who is just maybe if they're walking in a pool or a lake and they get to a point where it's just a little too deep for them and they realize they're in over their head but also don't have the skillset to get themselves back,” O’Hara said.

If someone’s mouth is already underwater they might not be heard. O’Hara said there could be splashing but sometimes there’s none.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4. For both children and adults with autism, drowning is also the leading cause of death.

Yet high heat and long days can make a day at the waterpark or a pool sound refreshing. Whether at the beach or boating on a lake, O'Hara said it’s important to keep eyes on kids while they’re having fun.

“I think one of the most important things to recognize is that drowning can happen really quickly and quietly so making sure that there's an adult paying attention to any kids that are in the water and making sure that if it is a group of adults to never swim alone,” O’Hara said.

The YMCA and the American Red Cross both teach swim lessons and classes on how to get in and out of pools and bodies of water like lakes and oceans, with classes for all ages.

A "noodle" used for flotation in a swimming pool.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A "noodle" used for flotation in a swimming pool.

Water Safety

Whether the lake, ocean or a pool O’Hara recommends that people always make sure there’s a lifeguard on duty.

She said letting children know where lifeguards are in a situation and how to listen to them can help prepare them if there is a situation where they’re needed.

Different bodies of water will require different ways to pay attention, said Dan Dowling, regional communications manager at American Red Cross of Northern New England

Dowling said he recommends that in addition to visiting when lifeguards are present, that people pay attention to ocean rip currents and high tides.

“Things like that can quickly change a situation from having fun to, to a serious emergency,” Dowling said.

Pools on the other hand may have different features that can cause emergencies.

“It's always important to make sure that not only, you know, what your kids' ability to swim are, but your kids feel comfortable in their own right using the pool and being around the water,” Dowling said.

Dowling said the Red Cross always recommends children have a water watcher. That’s someone who pays attention to the kids at all times.

O’Hara said talking to a lifeguard ahead of time, while they’re not on duty, can help

Other Tips:

  • Take water safety classes at the American Red Cross or your local YMCA.
  • Teach kids to throw a noodle to a friend in need and get help from a lifeguard or an adult.
  • Wear Coast Guard approved flotation devices especially when kayaking, paddle boarding or on a boat.
  • Water watchers put devices away, stay sober and present when looking over others
  • Adults should consider learning CPR skills.
  • Make sure kids are comfortable in the water they are swimming and playing in.

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Olivia Richardson
As NHPR’s health and equity reporter, my goal is to explore how the health care system in New Hampshire is changing – from hospital closures and population growth, to the use of AI and big changes in federal and state policies.
See stories by Olivia Richardson
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