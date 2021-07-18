-
A new online guide aims to track the bacteria levels of the Connecticut River at nearly 200 sites throughout New England.The Connecticut River…
-
The state Department of Environmental Services wants to make its beach safety advisories more timely and accurate this summer.As of midday Friday, DES had…
-
Each August, the town of Hancock, N.H., does what every good town should do: it celebrates itself. Hancock’s Old Home Days are a chance for residents to…
-
To everything there is a season and this is the season when we go swimming and we spend a lot of time talking about Cyanobacteria. So what is it, exactly?…
-
Cyanobacteria advisories are in place at Elm Brook Park beach in Hopkinton and Silver Lake State Park Beach in Hollis. State officials are urging visitors…
-
Emily Post said: "Never talk about politics or religion.” But with candidates so divisive, and voters so impassioned, it's tough to follow that particular…
-
To everything there is a season and this is the season when we go swimming and we spend a lot of time talking about Cyanobacteria. So what is it, exactly?…
-
It feels like summer. Time to head to the coast, the lake, or local pool. The urge to jump into water may feel instinctive on a hot day, but swimming is a…
-
Summer has finally arrived in the New Hampshire. And with it, college students like me, who look forward to heading outside with friends. Though Hampton…