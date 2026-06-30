Catch free World Cup watch parties this week at the Fisher Cats’ Manchester stadium

Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester will host free World Cup watch parties on July 1 and July 3. Entry is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fans can bring blankets and towels to sit in the Delta Dental outfield and watch the game on the scoreboard.

Here’s the watch party schedule for the first knockout round:

Wednesday, July 1 at 8 p.m. the U.S. plays Bosnia and Herzegovina

Friday, July 3 at 2 p.m. Australia plays Egypt

Friday, July 3 at 6 p.m. Argentina plays Cape Verde



Gates open one hour before kickoff.

Manchester’s firework display follows the Argentina-Cape Verde game at 9 p.m. at Arms Park.

It will be extremely hot this week, with the heat index reaching 112 Wednesday in Manchester.