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Catch free World Cup watch parties this week at the Fisher Cats’ Manchester stadium

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published June 30, 2026 at 12:56 PM EDT
World Cup merchandise on display at a CVS in Concord
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
World Cup merchandise on display at a CVS in Concord

Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester will host free World Cup watch parties on July 1 and July 3. Entry is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fans can bring blankets and towels to sit in the Delta Dental outfield and watch the game on the scoreboard.

Here’s the watch party schedule for the first knockout round:

  • Wednesday, July 1 at 8 p.m. the U.S. plays Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Friday, July 3 at 2 p.m. Australia plays Egypt 
  • Friday, July 3 at 6 p.m. Argentina plays Cape Verde 

Gates open one hour before kickoff.

Manchester’s firework display follows the Argentina-Cape Verde game at 9 p.m. at Arms Park.

It will be extremely hot this week, with the heat index reaching 112 Wednesday in Manchester.

We have some tips here on how to stay safe. 

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NH News World Cupnew hampshire fisher catsSoccer
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