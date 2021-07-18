-
One problem with being a good minor league baseball team is that your best players aren’t around for long.The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, who kick off…
For the first time since 2011, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are champions of minor league baseball’s Double-A Eastern League.After taking the first two…
One of the most hyped young baseball players in the country right now happens to have a Fisher Cat on his uniform.Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the son of…
For minor league baseball players working toward making it to the big leagues, life isn’t always so glamorous.Jon Berti is a 26-year-old second baseman…
New Hampshire Fisher Cats public address announcer Alex Miniak has been called up to the big leagues.Miniak, a Manchester resident, beat out 800…
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats hold their home opener tonight in Manchester. It's the 10th season of a team that was originally supposed to be called The…