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'Sorrows, survivors and freedom': Celebrating Juneteenth in Portsmouth

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published June 19, 2026 at 3:18 PM EDT
Rev. Rose Marie Pete of the North Star AME Zion Church in Newington spoke of Juneteenth's connection to "pain and perserverance . . . bondage and breakthrough" at a celebration at the African Burying Ground Memorial in Portsmouth, June 19, 2026.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Rev. Rose Marie Pete of the North Star AME Zion Church in Newington spoke of Juneteenth's connection to "pain and perserverance . . . bondage and breakthrough" at a celebration at the African Burying Ground Memorial in Portsmouth, June 19, 2026.

Communities across New Hampshire marked the Juneteenth holiday Friday.

In Portsmouth, the city's African Burying Ground Memorial was the scene of drumming, singing and dancing. 

Reverend Rose Marie Pete of the North Star AME Zion Church in Newington said the day — which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. — was an opportunity to reflect on the country's complicated history.

"Today we gather not only to celebrate a holiday, but to honor a journey," she told the assembled crowd. "A journey of pain and perseverance. A journey of bondage and breakthrough. A journey of sorrows, survivors, faith and freedom."

The Akwaaba Ensemble performed West African drumming and dance at the African Burying Ground Memorial in Portsmouth, June 19, 2026.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Akwaaba Ensemble performed West African drumming and dance at the African Burying Ground Memorial in Portsmouth, June 19, 2026.

The Akwaaba Ensemble led celebrants in West African drumming, singing and dancing in honor of the holiday.

The day started with a Freedom Walk from Kittery, Maine, to downtown Portsmouth. It was one of several events across the state marking Juneteenth.

People take part in a Freedom Walk, in honor of the Juneteenth holiday, through Market Square in Portsmouth, June 19, 2026. The walk began in Kittery, Maine, and ended at the African Burying Ground in downtown Portsmouth.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
People take part in a Freedom Walk, in honor of the Juneteenth holiday, through Market Square in Portsmouth, June 19, 2026. The walk began in Kittery, Maine, and ended at the African Burying Ground in downtown Portsmouth.

Nashua, Manchester and Keene also hosted events marking Juneteenth.
Tags
NH News JuneteenthAfrican Burying GroundPortsmouth
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