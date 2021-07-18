Criminal Justice

-
It’s been over a year since Gov. Chris Sununu’s statewide commission on police accountability and transparency first met. The LEACT commission released…
-
There’s been a lot of public debate over police reform this past year, with Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and many New Hampshire lawmakers vowing to make…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has severely limited the kind of contact incarcerated people have with the outside world. Courts have gone remote, in-person visits…
-
As more police agencies across the country adopt the use of body-worn cameras, and as the footage becomes more and more important in conversations over…
-
Over 100 people gathered in Manchester Saturday night for another vigil honoring those who have lost their lives to police violence. New Hampshire’s Black…
-
Several New Hampshire jails are postponing COVID-19 vaccination of inmates because of the pause this week on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.The Johnson &…
-
A rare compromise between transparency advocates, police unions, and the state Attorney General may soon mean New Hampshire's secret list of police…
-
The New Hampshire Bar Association is raising concerns about Gov. Chris Sununu’s latest pick to join the state superior court: Rockingham County Attorney…
-
After three years as the top federal prosecutor for New Hampshire, Scott Murray announced Tuesday he will resign from his post this weekend.Murray was…
-
Data Show N.H. Police Disproportionately Arrest People Of ColorA state commission on police reform last year unveiled widespread inconsistency in what data New Hampshire police collect, on whom and in what…