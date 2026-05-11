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Help wanted: Nashua volunteers to fight food insecurity ahead of summer

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:44 PM EDT
United Way volunteer Karen Price collects food for the 2025 Kevin Slattery Memorial Food Drive.
Courtesy the United Way of Greater Nashua
United Way volunteer Karen Price collects food for the 2025 Kevin Slattery Memorial Food Drive.

Every May, volunteers from the United Way of Greater Nashua hang out in supermarkets across the region to encourage shoppers to pick up a few donation items.

It’s a way to give local pantries a needed boost at the start of the summer, said Mike Apfelberg, the organization’s president.

“Many people go away on vacation, so therefore donations are down in the pantries in the community,” Apfelberg said. “And at the same time, food access is reduced for many young people because they're not getting fed in schools.”

Apfelberg said food insecurity is not as bad as it was when SNAP benefits were suspended a few months ago, but it's still critical — especially with the rising cost of gas.

Apfelberg said his organization aims to have more than 100 volunteers out at grocery stores May 30 and 31.

“Volunteering can make a very real difference in people's lives,” he said. “And we're just deeply, deeply gratified for that.”

For more information on the drive, visit unitedwaynashua.org.
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NH News Nashuagrocery storesFood Drivevolunteers
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
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