Help wanted: Nashua volunteers to fight food insecurity ahead of summer

Every May, volunteers from the United Way of Greater Nashua hang out in supermarkets across the region to encourage shoppers to pick up a few donation items.

It’s a way to give local pantries a needed boost at the start of the summer, said Mike Apfelberg, the organization’s president.

“Many people go away on vacation, so therefore donations are down in the pantries in the community,” Apfelberg said. “And at the same time, food access is reduced for many young people because they're not getting fed in schools.”

Apfelberg said food insecurity is not as bad as it was when SNAP benefits were suspended a few months ago, but it's still critical — especially with the rising cost of gas.

Apfelberg said his organization aims to have more than 100 volunteers out at grocery stores May 30 and 31.

“Volunteering can make a very real difference in people's lives,” he said. “And we're just deeply, deeply gratified for that.”