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With student IDs banned at the polls, NH issues new guidance for college voters

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:25 PM EDT
voting in Concord NH
Cori Princell
/
NHPR
The New Hampshire Secretary of State has issued new guidance for student voters in light of a new law that prohibits the use of student IDs to prove identity to vote.

Out-of-state college students can still vote in New Hampshire, but they can no longer use their student ID to prove their identity. Students can instead use a driver’s license from any state, a passport, or a military ID.

The Secretary of State’s office is circulating step-by-step guidance for students in light of a new state law that forbids students from using their school ID to register to vote or cast a ballot. The law, signed by Gov. Kelly Ayotte in April, will be in effect for the state primary in September.

To vote, students must be U.S. citizens and at least 18. They can vote where they attend school as long as they spend most of their year living in that town or city. If their ID does not have their local address, students can prove residency with a piece of mail showing that address.

Voting rights advocates have warned the new law will pose challenges for poll workers in college towns where students are used to using their student ID to vote.

This is Republicans' most recent effort to tighten state voting laws. Two years ago, lawmakers passed legislation requiring voters to prove their citizenship to register, a change considered one of the strictest in the nation. That law is being challenged in federal court.

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NH News votingElections 2026
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
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